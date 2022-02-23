Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after acquiring an additional 978,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after acquiring an additional 331,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,759,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,683,000 after acquiring an additional 85,975 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after purchasing an additional 783,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,486,000 after purchasing an additional 78,073 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.65. 42,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,971,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $381.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.21.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

