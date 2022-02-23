Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,093.3% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 274,328 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 26,505 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 170,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 272,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.18. 458,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,581,574. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $183.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.