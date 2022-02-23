Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,208. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.99. The company has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.58 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

