Summit Trail Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.48. The stock had a trading volume of 150,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,936,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $100.92.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

