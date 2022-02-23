SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.30% of SunPower worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in SunPower by 106.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in SunPower by 44.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

SunPower stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

SPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cfra lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

