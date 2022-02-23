SuperFarm Trading Down 34.2% Over Last Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $279.18 million and approximately $42.07 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005234 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012468 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.