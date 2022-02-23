Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SUUIF. Raymond James cut shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins raised shares of Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of SUUIF opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

