SVB Leerink Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $161.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $193.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 146.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.65.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average is $113.59.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.