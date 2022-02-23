Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.38

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.38 and traded as high as $59.65. Swisscom shares last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 4,200 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC lowered Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

