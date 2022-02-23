Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.44.

NYSE:SYY opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,393. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Sysco by 25.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 12.4% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

