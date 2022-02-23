T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Brokerages expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $142.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,481. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.77 and a 200 day moving average of $195.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $141.28 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

