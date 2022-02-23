Taboola.com, Ltd. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taboola.com in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.84.

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Taboola.com by 4,202.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after buying an additional 4,946,933 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $37,536,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $23,287,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $24,101,000. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

