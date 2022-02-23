Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. 36,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,225. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $316.38 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $61.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCMD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,734,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,076,000 after acquiring an additional 251,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 99,027 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 64,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

