Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. 36,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,225. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $316.38 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $61.13.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TCMD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.
