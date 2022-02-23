Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 104.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.18 million, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $61.13.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 35.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 69,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after purchasing an additional 54,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.