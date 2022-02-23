Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) PT Lowered to $29.00 at BTIG Research

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $44.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 111.99% from the stock’s current price.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of TCMD opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $271.18 million, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after buying an additional 315,539 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,049.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 203,707 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 168,486 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

