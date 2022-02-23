Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.99

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 1316316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)
