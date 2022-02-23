Talos Energy (TALO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TALO opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $45,364.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.
About Talos Energy
Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.
