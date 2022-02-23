Talos Energy (TALO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TALO opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $45,364.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Talos Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Talos Energy by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.