Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $166.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TNDM. Citigroup cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $288,663.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $128,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $3,157,302 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,320,000 after purchasing an additional 367,990 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,920,000 after purchasing an additional 346,024 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

