Targa Resources (TRGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Targa Resources to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TRGP opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TRGP. Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

