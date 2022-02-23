Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Target Hospitality posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.
Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 74,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.49 million, a P/E ratio of -17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.01.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
