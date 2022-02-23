TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) Insider Maria Luisa Cicognani Buys 1,458 Shares of Stock

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) insider Maria Luisa Cicognani acquired 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,380 ($18.77) per share, with a total value of £20,120.40 ($27,363.53).

Shares of LON:TBCG opened at GBX 1,400 ($19.04) on Wednesday. TBC Bank Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 965 ($13.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,686 ($22.93). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,543.84.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,945 ($26.45) price objective on shares of TBC Bank Group in a report on Friday, February 11th.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

