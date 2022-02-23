TD Securities Increases Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$31.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uni-Select has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.71.

UNS opened at C$25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,034.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.04. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$8.50 and a 12-month high of C$27.75.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

