TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.45. TechTarget reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT remained flat at $$73.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. 858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TechTarget has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TechTarget by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TechTarget by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in TechTarget by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

