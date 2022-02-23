Teck Resources (TECK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TECK opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Teck Resources by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Teck Resources by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $2,695,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Teck Resources by 672.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 166,659 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

