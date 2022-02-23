Teekay (TK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TK opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $314.45 million, a P/E ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Teekay has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Teekay by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

