Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $125.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $208.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.70.

TDOC opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $261.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.59.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,235,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

