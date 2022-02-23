Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TIIAY shares. HSBC raised Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.35 ($0.40) to €0.27 ($0.31) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

TIIAY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,261. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

