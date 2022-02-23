Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 29.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Teleflex by 19.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.73.

TFX stock opened at $322.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.87.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.