TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.38

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 22658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

TU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Get TELUS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in TELUS by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.