Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Tempur Sealy International has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

NYSE:TPX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 49,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,139. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 70,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPX. Raymond James cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

