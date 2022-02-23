Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Trading Up 6.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $32.18. Approximately 149,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,744,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.