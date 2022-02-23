Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

TENB traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,458. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -131.94 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.83. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Tenable’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.25.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,850 shares of company stock worth $7,359,910 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 525,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 186,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

