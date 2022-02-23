Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.860-$7.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$19.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.28 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.920-$1.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.14.

Shares of THC traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $79.65. 1,112,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.11. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $88.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $859,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 795,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 178,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

