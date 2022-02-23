Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.050 EPS.

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.14.

THC stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.00. 30,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,823. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $88.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.11.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $859,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,197 shares of company stock worth $1,773,871 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

