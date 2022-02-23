Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 2,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc is based in Mineola, Texas.

