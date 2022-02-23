Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.49. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

