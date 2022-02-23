TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$136.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFII. TD Securities raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$153.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

TFII stock opened at C$128.48 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$87.52 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$130.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$135.60. The stock has a market cap of C$11.95 billion and a PE ratio of 14.48.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total value of C$3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,149,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$566,447,017.50.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

