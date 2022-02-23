The Alumasc Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3.35 (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ALU opened at GBX 212.22 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The Alumasc Group has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.16 ($3.92). The stock has a market cap of £76.68 million and a PE ratio of 10.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.55.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

In other news, insider Simon Dray acquired 20,000 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($57,119.54). Also, insider Michael Leaf bought 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £1,478.22 ($2,010.36).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.