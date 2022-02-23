The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $198.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.93 and a 200-day moving average of $213.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.