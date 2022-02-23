The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $78.39. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 1.05. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $91.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 41,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 972.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 50,484 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

