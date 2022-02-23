The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Posts Earnings Results

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

HCKT stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,326. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

