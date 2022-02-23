The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Confluence Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26,598 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $169,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.81. The stock had a trading volume of 306,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,388. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $325.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

