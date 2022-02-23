The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $309.89. 186,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,388. The company has a market cap of $323.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.94 and its 200-day moving average is $363.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.