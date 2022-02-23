The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,705,000 after buying an additional 2,205,850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in The GEO Group by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,987 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 869,441 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The GEO Group by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 852,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 533,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEO stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $762.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

