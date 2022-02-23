The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $482,000 Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228,181 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTZ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 93.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $159,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $905,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens downgraded Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

NYSE UTZ opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.17 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Utz Brands Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

