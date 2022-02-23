The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBI. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,366,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,742,000 after acquiring an additional 233,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 75,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TBI opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other TrueBlue news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

