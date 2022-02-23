The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,815 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after purchasing an additional 769,458 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,786,000 after acquiring an additional 167,461 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 83.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,935 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

