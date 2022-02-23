The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 712 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at $3,505,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 4,587.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.73.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFBC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.