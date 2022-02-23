The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 865 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Viad were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VVI. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Viad by 1.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Viad by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viad during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Viad by 7.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Viad by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

VVI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Viad stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $714.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $52.72.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

