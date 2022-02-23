The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Stock Price Down 2.7%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 322 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.49). 22,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 31,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339 ($4.61).

Several research firms have issued reports on TPFG. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.92) price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.92) price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of £105.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 316.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 302.67.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

